Ruffa celebrates daughter Lorin’s US graduation

RUFFA Gutierrez shared photos from the graduation of her daughter, Lorin Gutierrez-Bektas, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Advertising from Pepperdine University’s Seaver College in Malibu, California.

Also present at the graduation were Ruffa’s younger daughter, Venice Bektas, her brother Raymond Gutierrez and other family members.

“As I pack for Manila with a fever and a full heart… a mom’s tears say it all. No matter how hard life gets, we rise,” Ruffa wrote in her caption.

“Congratulations once again my dearest Lorin. You’ve made all of us so proud. This achievement is not just ours, but also for everyone who supported you along the way. Never forget to stay humble, keep your faith and always pray,” she added.

Lorin Gabriella Gutierrez-Bektas is the eldest daughter of Ruffa and her ex-husband, Yilmaz Bektas. / TRC