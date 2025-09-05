Rumble strips: Cebu’s new solution for pedestrian safety

THE Cebu City Council is pushing for the installation of more rumble strips on the city’s main roads to reduce vehicular accidents. This push comes amid a significant increase in road crashes, particularly those involving pedestrians.

A resolution filed by Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa urges the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to place the strips before pedestrian lanes. This proposal aims to compel drivers to slow down and be more cautious when approaching crosswalks, thereby preventing accidents.

Why is Cebu City taking these new steps to address its road safety issues?

The alarming increase in accidents

Cebu City faces a growing problem with road accidents. Data from the CCTO shows an average of 24 vehicular accidents daily. The issue is worsening. From January to March 2023, the city recorded 2,132 vehicular accidents and traffic violations. This represents a 148 percent increase from the 859 cases logged during the same period in 2022.

Pedestrian safety at risk

The resolution highlights that existing pedestrian lanes alone are not enough to ensure safety. The resolution reads: “Despite usage of these pedestrian lanes by the public, still, these lanes do not guarantee that oncoming vehicles would be alerted of such a fact and that these vehicles sometimes do not slow down or slacken their speed even if approaching

pedestrian lanes.”

A recent incident underscores this danger: On Aug. 26, 2026, a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a delivery van while using a pedestrian lane in Barangay Pardo.

What are rumble strips?

Rumble strips are raised or milled indentations on the road surface. When a vehicle drives over them, the strips produce vibrations and a distinct noise inside the vehicle. This tactile and auditory feedback alerts inattentive drivers to a potential hazard ahead. According to the proposed ordinance, rumble strips are a proven safety feature. The resolution states, “The installation of rumble strips would force drivers to slacken their speed, especially in areas where people are crossing. This will help avoid unnecessary accidents.”

Next steps for implementation

The City Council is calling on the CCTO to put up additional rumble strips on all major roads, especially before pedestrian lanes. This measure is intended to serve as a clear alert for motorists, prompting them to reduce their speed and prevent accidents. On Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, Councilor Nice Archival introduced a motion requesting the CCTO to coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways for the installation of rumble strips on national roads within Cebu City. The motion was seconded by Councilor Paul Labra. / CAV