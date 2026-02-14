Rumors: Alemania, Canlas split

SPECULATION is swirling online after TV host and actress Gee Canlas shared a deeply personal Instagram post, prompting questions about her relationship with actor Archie Alemania.

“This past year was rough. No need for specifics — some things are meant to be processed alone. But I lost parts of myself, held on longer than I should have and learned the hard way what it costs to keep showing up while quietly disappearing,” Canlas wrote.

She also shared that she is choosing to prioritize self-love and her six-year-old son Caleb, whom she shares with Alemania. In the same post, she referred to herself as a solo parent.

“I’m choosing to love myself with the same consistency and effort I give others and I’m no longer making myself smaller for anyone. I want to show up more — for myself, for Caleb, for the people I love and for the work that’s always felt like home to me. That’s the only way I can be fully me as a daughter, a friend, a woman… as a solo parent,” she added.

She ended her post with: “Still figuring things out. Still healing. But rooted again. Here’s to rediscovering what was never really lost. My Gazelle-ness. My Gee-ness. Happy REBIRTHday to me.” / TRC S