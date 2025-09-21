‘Run for Hope’ slated next month

THE United Continental Eagles Club (UCEC) will hold a fun run for a cause dubbed “Run for Hope.”

The race will take place on Oct. 12, 2025, and will start at the Cebu Business Park.

In a press conference held at Atmosphere Sports Bar in Lahug, Cebu City, last Wednesday, Sept. 17, UCEC president Jose Mendaros Jr. said proceeds from the race will be used to purchase wheelchairs for persons with disabilities (PWDs), fund a tooth-extraction dental mission and support a free optical mission.

“We thought of organizing a fun run to raise funds. What we receive, we will give back to the community. I strongly believe this will be successful,” Mendaros told local sportswriters during the presscon.

Mendaros shared that he was inspired to initiate the event because he himself is a PWD.

First time

“When we founded and established our club, most of us were from the PNP (Philippine National Police). I thought of giving back to the community because I myself am a PWD,” Mendaros explained.

He added that while they have organized various charitable events in the past, this will be their first time doing so through a fun run.

Race director Joel Juarez of Coco Running said they expect over 1,000 runners to participate in the event, which will feature 3K, 6K and 12K categories.

“Since this is their first fun run, we’re expecting 1,000 or more runners to join,” said Juarez, a well-known race organizer in Cebu.

Juarez added that there will be cash prizes for the top three finishers in each category, though the exact amounts are yet to be finalized.

For updates on the event, organizers encourage interested parties to visit the Run for Hope and Coco Running Facebook pages. / JBM