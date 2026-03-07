‘Run free, Butter:’ Cebu pet influencer crosses the rainbow bridge

CEBU'S beloved pet influencer Butter has crossed the rainbow bridge, his fur parents shared on social media on March 6, 2026.
Butter, who turned 7 years old in February, was known for bringing joy to many alongside his kuya Peanut.
The adorable duo were often spotted strolling around Cebu IT Park, charming passersby with their signature outfits and heartwarming presence.
“Run free, sweet Bubu Bear, Butter. You will always be loved and never forgotten,” the family wrote. Thank you for the smiles, Butter.
(CLC)