Running into forever: Marathon proposal at CCLEX

It’s like catching lightning — the chances of finding someone who’s going to propose to you at the country’s longest bridge. Whatever Troy and Gabriella of “High School Musical” taught their young fans about romance, this soon-to-be husband and wife from Cebu also have a fantastic love story to tell their children in the future.

At the height of romance and where the historic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) stretches across the skyline, Mikel Hermosada and Jesanine Bandang’s public proposal would touch the hearts of many.

Mikel and Jesanine said that after doing life together for almost four years now, it was finally time to embrace the big thing which is marriage. But Mikel could not let this chance pass without making it epic for the love of his life and so Jesanine was the first woman to utter the words “I do” at the historic bridge.

“Each time we see the bridge, we will be reminded that it’s where I proposed to her,” said Mikel in an interview.

“It’s also a representation of how we met. Our mutual friend bridged the gap for us to meet each other way back in 2020, and that’s exactly how the proposal happened as well — right at the bridge,” chuckled Jesanine.

The proposal

“Back in November 2023, the proposal planning unfolded. We were headed to Bantayan Island with my friends to support their marathon when I pitched the idea of proposing to my girlfriend,” Mikel shared.

Jesanine, being a fellow running enthusiast, was in for a surprise that would change their lives forever. She expressed that it was indeed the perfect moment for a proposal and stars have aligned for the couple.

The event at the CCLEX was the Cebu Marathon 2024, Mikel added that it was a rare opportunity that they would be able to run together at the CCLEX so he decided to seize the moment.

“When we were going up the bridge I could feel my knees shaking after seeing that there were a lot of runners. She had to stop and wait for me from time to time to ask if I was okay since my friend offered me an ointment for a stomach ache,” said Mikel.

“When I turned to him already kneeling, it felt like a slow-motion scene. Nothing else was in focus; he was the only thing I could see,” described Jesanine.

The love story

Jesanine, who hadn’t dated since high school, felt Mikel was the right person at the right time.

She felt she was too young to get serious and wanted to focus on her studies first. While she entertained some courtship, none of them became serious. It wasn’t until Mikel was introduced to her by a friend at work.

Mikel, who was classmates with Jesanine’s best friend in finance classes, decided to give it a try and sent her a friend request on Facebook. Jesanine didn’t recognize him and initially ignored the request since they had no mutual friends. It was only after her friend informed her that it was that guy that she accepted his friend request, setting the stage for the unfolding of their story.

“I talked to her parents back in December and bought the ring in January. It’s even funny how the ring I bought didn’t fit her finger, and I insisted on having it resized again,” said Mikel.

Mikel visited Jesanine’s home in Samar, making sure to keep the surprise from her by courting her parents when she was away from the house.

“He knows that I am very close to my family. I have a special relationship with my parents, and he knows how important they are to my life,” said Jesanine.

The future

Jesanine is gearing up for a six-month vacation to Canada before tying the knot, but distance isn’t a barrier for this resilient couple. They’ve already weathered the challenges of a long-distance relationship when Mikel had to spend months in Manila.

“I think aside from communication, it is also by appreciating your partner that makes the relationship last. Noticing the small things they do will make their heart full even when they don’t say it much,” said Jesanine when asked what promise she’s going to have to her future husband, Mikel.

And Mikel? He’s got a simple, solid vow, “I promise you’ll never go hungry.”

Family plans are on the horizon, but no rush — no date is carved in stone. The couple is soaking in this new chapter, taking their sweetest time. The secret recipe for them is always respect. As long as that’s rock solid, their love is on a never-ending ride.

“What the Lord will provide, we will embrace,” the couple grinned, trusting the journey ahead.

Their love story serves as a reminder that love, like a marathon, requires endurance, commitment and the ability to cherish every step of the journey. Jesanine and Mikel’s love story on the CCLEX bridge shows that extraordinary moments can be found in the most unexpected places.