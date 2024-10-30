Running the Chicago Marathon together

(First of two parts)

THE Chicago Marathon, one of the most prestigious races in the world, is held annually in October. The course winds through the city’s vibrant neighborhoods, showcasing Chicago’s stunning architecture and diverse culture. Runners from all over the world come to participate, whether they are seasoned marathoners or first timers.

Compared to the other five major marathons in Boston, Berlin, London, New York and Tokyo, most runners are leaning towards Chicago. It is not just the enthusiastic crowds and electrifying atmosphere; the race features a flat and fast course, making it a favorite for those aiming to set personal records.

The marathon also highlights the city’s rich spirit, with various entertainment options and local food offerings available for spectators and participants alike. The event not only celebrates athletic achievement but also fosters community, as thousands of spectators gather to support their friends and family members, creating unforgettable experiences.

In the autumn of last year, right after the previous Chicago Marathon had been concluded, the lottery and qualifications were open for all enthusiasts. Having been selected in getting a slot or being qualified is not a walk in the park. Several runners revealed that they applied multiple times to get a ticket or a slot, but the opportunity eluded them.

However, for a small g›oup of runners who call themselves “A2Z Runners Club” -- most of whom have traversed the Cebu City Sports Center track oval for over a decade, joining the lottery was worth a try.

And to make the long story short, Lyn Malaki and Allen Ramirez received an email from the Chicago Marathon organizers that they both got a spot.

The training

Training for the marathon was both a physical and mental challenge, requiring dedication, discipline and a solid plan. But for Lyn and Allen, the plan was simple: tackle the Chicago Marathon together. They knew it wouldn’t be easy, but their camaraderie and the encouragements from the group made the training enjoyable. They ran together with the group on weekends, with coach Ranlie saying, “We need to catch the sunrise in Danao or Carmen. Increase your pace!”

Most of their training road runs started from Fuente Osmeña Circle to the towns of Northern Cebu, which provided ample distance to maintain a steady marathon pace. Long runs were tackled on the roads, while speed training routines were done on the track oval. These had been going on for several months until they both decided they were ready for the marathon.

Most awaited event

The day had finally arrived. Lyn and Allen stood at the starting line of the Chicago Marathon, the excitement palpable in the cool autumn air. Runners of all backgrounds surrounded them, each with their own stories and goals. For them, this was the culmination of months of hard work and dedication. / To be continued