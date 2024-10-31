Running the Chicago Marathon together

(Last of two parts)

Friends and families were gathered with posters displaying hundreds of encouraging quotes dedicated to their loved ones participating in the run. Most of them downloaded the tracking app to monitor their runners.

As the gun went off, they surged forward with the throng. The energy was infectious and adrenaline coursed through their veins. They both absorbed the moment, filled with both excitement and nerves.

“Let’s pace ourselves!” Lyn called out, reminding Allen of their training plan. They settled into a steady rhythm, chatting, and encouraging each other as they navigated through the first few miles.

Miles 1 to 10 flew by. Spectators lined the streets, cheering loudly, and handing out water and snacks. Allen felt invigorated, fueled by the support and the camaraderie of fellow runners. They shared laughs, reminiscing about their training sessions, and the ups and downs of their journey. “Come on, guys. Let’s go!” shouted a fellow runner, an elite one from Europe.

Hitting a wall

As they approached mile 22, they began to feel the effects of the distance. Their legs started feeling heavy, and self-doubt crept in. “Let’s take this one mile at a time, we started this, so we can finish together,” Lyn reassured Allen. “We’re in this together. Remember why we started.”

“You can do it, Allen!” shouted by a Mexican spectator from a group gathered to watch the marathon. Along most part of the route, people are congregating. If you have your name on your running bib, they often call it out and offer words of encouragement and cheer.

The final stretch

By mile 25, the energy of the crowd surged around them, lifting their spirits. They could see the iconic skyline of Chicago in the distance, a beacon of motivation. “We’re almost there!” both of them shouted, adrenaline propelling them forward. They both feel the pain but didn’t bother them to finish the race stronger. They have trained in the hot climate of Cebu City, but the colder environment in Chicago helped ease muscle fatigue and stress.

With one last push, they sprinted toward the finish line, the cheers of the crowd echoing in their ears. As they crossed together, arms raised high, a wave of joy washed over them. They had done it! Even more exciting was witnessing their loved ones handing them flowers in exchange for medals, showing pride as they achieved their personal race records and goals.

“WE DID IT!” they both shouted, breathless and overwhelmed with emotion.

As they walked away from the finish area, they soaked in their accomplishment. It wasn’t just about the race; it was about the journey they had shared, the challenges they had overcome, and the bond that had strengthened with every mile.