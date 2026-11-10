Runway showcase at Tops raises support for communities in need

Art meets runway

Designer Mel Maria had a different idea for the old suits. Maria’s collection, ‘‘The Art of Reconstruction,’’ took cues from the paintings of Filipino artist Demi Padua and treated each jacket like a canvas waiting to be rearranged.

Out came the seams and back went the lapels, collars and sleeves in places they had never been. The suits left as asymmetrical dresses, sculptural blouses and statement skirts, in bold colors and geometric shapes, with masculine tailoring and feminine elegance now talking to each other like old friends.

Philipp Tampus and Maria turned to streetwear in tropical Philippine fabrics by Unisol. Tampus drew from contemporary artist Ronald Ventura and let his visual world seep into the cut and the cloth, so that local textile and street style met in the middle.

One model wearing Tampus’ creation strutted down the runway in frayed denim that faded from indigo to icy blue, paired with a button-studded bodice and a voluminous red fringe shrug. The look brought a playful edge to streetwear.

Between the two collections worn by Shutter models, the point stayed the same, a gallery wall is one place for art and a runway is another.

Fashion with a purpose

ArTabang’s runway presentation formed part of TOPS ArtFest’s broader celebration of art, culture and community. The annual gathering brought together artists, galleries, collectives and the public against the scenic backdrop of Cebu’s mountain destination.

Beyond the runway, the fundraising initiative reflected the foundations’ longstanding involvement in community outreach, disaster response, health assistance, education and environmental conservation.

Their programs have included medical and dental missions, livelihood initiatives, school supply distributions, feeding programs and relief operations for communities affected by typhoons, earthquakes, landslides and fires.