RuralNet: Transforming insurance with digitalization

FOR many Filipinos, every peso counts, and getting insurance is deemed a luxury, overshadowed by other immediate needs like food, housing, and clothing.

This perception is reinforced by restricted access to financial services and literacy, and a prevailing belief in the sufficiency of family support.

Despite this, life insurance exists to provide financial security to the loved ones left behind by the policyholder, acting as a vital safety net during times of emotional and financial loss.

Coming from a family in the real estate business, Justin Arcenas, a Business Administration in Operations Management/Trade Finance graduate from the Singapore Management University, saw that there is a huge market for insurance in rural areas where many microfinance institutions operate to help low-income families get covered.

He noticed, however, that the complexity of the process made it inefficient, requiring tedious paperwork.

The outcomes being provided could be done better if we were to apply technology to improve the process of the insurance cycle,” said Arcenas.

He then ventured into creating the Philippines’ first fully digital and Application Programming Interface (API)-driven insurance distribution platform called RuralNet that uses cutting-edge digital technology in its backend operations to help financial institutions deliver quicker in-person services, starting from enrollment to processing claims.

Before developing this tech product, Acenas and his team spent their first year conducting on-the-ground consumer research to better understand the pain points of the market.

After those initial stages, Arcenas reflected, “It was important for us to accomplish two significant goals. Firstly, on the B2B front, we aimed to enhance our partner institutions’ operations, enabling them to serve their clients more effectively. Secondly, for our end-consumers, we wanted to assure them that we would stand by our promises when the time came.”

Arcenas emphasized that in an era where digital interfaces dominate, RuralNet stood apart, recognizing the importance of human touch.

He emphasized that trust is the backbone of the insurance industry, and building trust requires meaningful human interactions.

“It’s easy for people to misinterpret the product if it’s solely presented online,” Arcenas added.

To date, RuralNet recognizes the potential for even greater impact and sought to collaborate with like-minded entities that share the same vision for social impact. They have already partnered with 25 financial institutions to help deliver insurance claims to about 2 million Filipinos.

As Arcenas continues to lead RuralNet into the future, he remains resolute in his belief that technology should serve humanity, not overshadow it.

Through RuralNet, Arcenas hopes to harness the potential of transformative innovation to prioritize the security and well-being of his fellow Filipinos.