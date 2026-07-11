Ruru Madrid surprised by Rere’s pregnancy

RURU Madrid admitted that he was surprised when he learned that his younger sister, Rere Madrid, was pregnant and planning to marry basketball star Kai Sotto.

“Actually, Bianca (Umali) found out before I did. Then when Bianca learned about it, she was the one who told me because Rere was afraid to tell me herself,” Ruru revealed during the press conference for the Cinemalaya Film Festival 2026 in Manila on Wednesday, July 8, where his film “Hand of God” is one of the festival entries.

“I told her she had nothing to be afraid of because, for example, Kai is a very kind person and he really loves his family,” the actor explained.

It was not disclosed how far along Rere was in her pregnancy when she and Kai got married on May 27. However, she is reportedly expected to give birth this September.

Ruru shared that this is the happiest he has ever seen his sister, adding that he is also excited to become an uncle. “There’s a possibility that the baby could have an NBA player as a father, right? And to be honest, this is the first time I’ve seen my sister this happy,” Ruru said, as quoted by PEP.ph. / TRC