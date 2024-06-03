Russia-Cebu direct flights pushed

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Philippine Ambassador to Russia, His Excellency Igor Bailen, have agreed to push for direct flights from Russia to Cebu, Philippines to boost the tourism economy of the two countries.

Garcia and Bailer both believe that putting up these flights will help the Philippines compete with other Asian destinations, such as Thailand, which has around 1.5 million to 1.6 million Russian tourists who travel to experience the tourist attractions.

“And of course are very much interested in seeing other places! And that’s why they’ve been asking about flights to Cebu,” said Bailen, as quoted by the Provincial Government’s social media arm, Sugbo News.

At present, Philippines has not direct flight to Russia after Manila reportedly refused to have it, noting that the airports cannot accommodate more international flights.

Garcia met with officials of the Federal Air Transport Agency (Fata) on Monday, June 3, 2024, as she aims to have an agreement with Aeroflot, Russia’s biggest airline.

On June 4, Garcia will meet with the governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Dmitriyevich Beglov, for the renewal of the two provinces’ sisterhood agreement.

The Cebu governor will also attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2024) as one of the speakers where she will share Cebu’s programs.

Garcia led the province’s 16-member delegation in Russia. (ANV/LMY)