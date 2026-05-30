Russia eyes deeper spiritual ties with Cebu

Summary:

The Cebu Business Forum, held on May 29, 2026, highlighted opportunities for stronger economic, cultural, and spiritual ties between Moscow, Russia, and Cebu Province.

Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov expressed intent to deepen spiritual connections with Cebu by establishing a Russian Orthodox Church, referencing a similar 2025 establishment in Bohol.

Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco and Consul Armi Lopez Garcia emphasized building bridges for trade, investment, tourism, and infrastructure between the two nations.

THE Cebu Business Forum underscored growing opportunities for stronger economic, cultural and spiritual ties between Moscow, Russia and Cebu Province during a gathering held at the Social Hall of the Provincial Capitol on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Among the key points raised during the forum was Russia’s intention to deepen its spiritual connection with Cebu through the possible establishment of another Russian Orthodox Church in the province.

Marat Pavlov, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation, expressed hope that Cebu could become a spiritual focal point for Russian nationals residing in the region.

“I hope that also here in Cebu Province, we can get some spiritual focal point for our nationals,” he said.

Pavlov noted that Bohol established a Russian Orthodox Church in 2025, describing it as “a very significant step.”

He added that the forum serves as proof that both nations’ aspirations could become reality.

“This meeting is a confirmation that our ideas, our dreams could come true,” he shared.

Previously, Consul Armi Lopez Garcia said in her speech that the collaboration between the two nations has strengthened both people-to-people and business-to-business relationships.

Garcia recalled how the partnership began when both nations started exploring opportunities across various sectors.

“This forum comes to an important time when both our countries are seeking new opportunities and full cooperation in trade industry, investment, technology, tourism, agriculture, education, infrastructure and digital economy,” Garcia shared.

Meanwhile, Cebu Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco expressed pride in Cebu’s longstanding sisterhood relations with Russian regions, cities and the Moscow government.

Soco noted that the gathering was not merely a discussion of possibilities, but also an effort to create more opportunities for both nations.

“As we gather here in Cebu, we are not merely discussing possibilities, we are building bridges toward better opportunities,” said Soco.

Soco ended his speech by expressing hope that the forum would serve as a bridge toward stronger economic cooperation, lasting friendship and shared prosperity.

The forum continued with presentations on Russia’s advancements and potential partnerships for Cebu. Speakers included Moscow Department of External Economic and International Relations Deputy Head Viacheslav Manuglov, Trade Representative Artyom Tsinamdzgvrishvili, Moscow Commissioner for the Protection of Entrepreneurs’ Rights Tatiana Sizova, Chief Investment Specialist Floreza Duque Alpuerto and Chief Trade-Industry Specialist Theresa Sederiosa. / JUSTIN JOHN BUGTAI, CNU Intern