Russian among 3 nabbed in drug den raid in Bohol

THREE persons, including a Russian national, were apprehended following a drug den raid in Purok 6, Barangay Basdio, Loon town, Bohol, on Tuesday afternoon, March 12, 2024.

The operation, carried out by the police and agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Bohol Provincial Office, resulted in the arrest of alleged drug den maintainer Castor Bangco, 36, a construction painter who was released from jail on a plea bargain deal, Russian national Viktor Tutov, 38, and Chun Jen Panis, 33, also a construction painter.

Seized during the operation were eight packs of alleged shabu weighing 12 grams and valued at P240,000, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7's information officer, said that after learning that Bangco and his Russian companion often used illegal drugs in the drug den, they started building a case against him and it lasted for three weeks.(AYB, TPT)