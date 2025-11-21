Russian center opens in Cebu, offers language programs

THE first Russian center in the Philippines opened its doors Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Mandaue City, launching an initiative to offer free Russian language programs and promote cultural exchange nationwide.

The center held its opening and inauguration ceremony at the Russian Consulate Office in the Armson Complex, P. Remedio St. in Banilad.

The project is a collaboration involving the Russkiy Mir (Russian World Foundation) and the Philippine Russian Business Assembly Inc. (PRBA).

Armi Lopez Garcia, the honorary consul of Russia in Cebu since 2007, said this initiative is to teach Russian language among future Filipino instructors.

She said that the center aims to support outstanding Filipino learners and train future instructors who will promote the Russian language and culture to more communities nationwide.

Correcting misconceptions

Garcia also addressed the need to correct negative perceptions of Russian nationals, who are "often unfairly labeled as 'bad guys' in movies."

"They are so beautiful, so educated, and their values are similar to ours," Garcia said in an interview Thursday. "We have more similarities than differences."

She added that Russian nationals and Filipinos share similar family values and a passion for education.

The program "Meet Russia" is a foundational initiative. Garcia said it serves as the cultural arm of the Russian Federation under the Office of the President in the Philippines.

Marat Ignatyevich Pavlov, the ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of the Philippines, expressed hope for the center. He stated that 140 Russian centers exist worldwide.

He added that the creation of these centers is intended to foster friendship and strengthen it for the future.

He said that when someone shows interest in their culture and language, it is not merely abstract but rather genuine and sincere.

Educational, cultural offerings

The Russian Center will function as a vibrant hub for cultural exchange and education. It will organize cultural events, including exhibitions, concerts, and workshops highlighting Russian art, music, and dance.

Visitors can also anticipate culinary experiences showcasing authentic Russian cuisine. The center will provide access to Russian literature, films, and art exhibits that highlight the country’s cultural heritage and global contributions.

Professor Zinaida Potapurchenko, who has written 25 books and been a Russian language instructor for 30 years, offered insight into the language's difficulty.

She said that after learning A1 level Russian for four months, one can use basic social phrases and read street signs.

"Once you become fluent, you can work as a tour guide and conduct research in the Russian language," Potapurchenko said. She stressed that a passion for the language matters, regardless of the difficulty.

Stronger ties

Garcia said the relationship between the two nations will strengthen through sisterhood agreements between the governments of Vladivostok, St. Petersburg, Moscow, and Cebu City.

She recalled that films from Russia are among the best in the world. She noted that Russian filmmakers study subjects like philosophy and history for a decade.

Garcia said the Russian State University of Cinematography (VGIK) in Moscow and Mosfilm Studio have been recognized by a Cebu university.

She said that during her visit, the University of San Carlos requested their prospectus to follow and adapt their film education program. (Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)