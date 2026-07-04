Russian couple arrested after climbing Empire State Building for marriage proposal

MULTIPLE charges have been filed against Russian daredevil couple Ivan Beerkus, 32, and Angela Nikolau, 33, after they climbed to the top of the Empire State Building, which stands 1,454 feet tall, for a marriage proposal.

Their death-defying stunt was broadcast live on US television on July 1, 2026, which was July 2 in the Philippines.

The pair, both dressed in black clothing and face masks, carried a banner that read, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.” They unfurled it before Beerkus got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime partner.

Before complying with orders from the New York Police Department (NYPD) to come down from the building, the couple finished what they had set out to do. Their 10-minute stunt ended with a kiss.

Beerkus and Nikolau are known for scaling some of the world’s tallest buildings and were featured in the Netflix documentary “Skywalkers: A Love Story,” released in July 2024.

Both are now in the custody of the NYPD. / TRC S