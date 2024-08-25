Russian delegates visit Mandaue firms

BUSINESSMEN in Mandaue City are eager to explore partnerships with their Russian counterparts, particularly in the furniture and tourism sectors.

During last Friday’s industrial tour in Mandaue City, Mark Anthony Ynoc, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that local businessmen and the visiting Russian business delegation discussed the potential for reviving furniture exports to Russia.

Ynoc noted that Russia was once a significant market for Mandaue City’s furniture industry, and the renewed interest could open up valuable opportunities for both parties.

Some members of the Russian delegation embarked on a brief industrial tour, which included a visit to the showroom of renowned furniture designer and exporter Kenneth Cobonpue. They also toured the production facilities at International Pharmaceuticals Inc., enjoyed a beer-tasting experience at San Miguel Brewery and explored the Oakridge Business Park.

In addition to the potential revival of furniture exports to Russia, Ynoc emphasized that tourism presents another significant opportunity for collaboration between Cebu and Russia, offering vast business potential for both regions.

“We want to bring in more Russian tourists to Cebu. Tourism is still the lowest hanging fruit,” he said.

Ynoc pointed out that while the Philippines attracts only 50,000 Russian tourists annually, the neighboring island of Phuket, Thailand, draws an impressive 1.8 million Russian visitors each year.

“The Russian market is one of the longest staying and extravagant tourists so this would be a big boost to the tourism industry,” said Ynoc.

A 20-man delegation from Saint Petersburg, led by Vyacheslav Gennadyevich Kalganov, deputy chairman of the Committee on International Relations was in Cebu to participate in various province-led activities including the Cebu Investment and Tourism Forum 2024.

Their visit was a follow-up to Cebu’s recent diplomatic visit to Russia in June, where Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia signed a renewed sisterhood agreement with Saint Petersburg Gov. Alexander Beglov.

MCCI, on the other hand, which was part of the trade mission, also inked a memorandum of understanding with the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ynoc, earlier said that the collaboration will unlock business opportunities, especially in the areas of tourism, education, healthcare, sustainable technology towards climate change, wastewater treatment and artificial intelligence, which are also in line with the direction set by Garcia. / KOC