Russian delegation to attend Cebu’s founding anniversary celebration

A DELEGATION from St. Petersburg, Russia, will be present during the 455th founding anniversary Cebu province next month.

The Capitol made this announcement after Saint Petersburg Governor Alexander Dimitrievich Beglov forwarded them a letter accepting Governor Gwendolyn Garcia's invitation to attend the event.

The Russian delegation will be led by Kalganov Vyacheslav Gennadievich, the deputy chairman of the Committee for External Relations.

The Russian delegation's visit to Cebu is a result of renewed ties between Cebu and Saint Petersburg.

Last month, Governor Garcia led a group from Cebu to Russia to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and renew the sisterhood agreement with St. Petersburg,

The Capitol also plans to organize a summit for global players in the tourism and medical fields during the event. (ANV, TPT)