Russian delegations scheduled to visit PH for business forums

THE Philippine-Russian Business Assembly (PRBA) has no firm plans to roll out incentives for Russian investors following the 50th anniversary of Philippine-Russian relations. PRBA chairperson Armi Garcia, Russia’s honorary consul in Cebu, said the group is still shaping initiatives.

Discussions remain ongoing, but no official incentive package exists for Russian businesses entering the country. Garcia said the assembly is formulating plans beyond the anniversary celebrations to attract more investors and develop specific programs.

Business engagement continues to grow, with several Russian delegations expected in the coming months. Representatives from Russia’s Far Eastern region will attend a forum on May 29, 2026, while another delegation plans a visit in September.

Garcia said these visits show interest in tourism, marketing and services. The PRBA is exploring various cooperation models to facilitate these entry points.

Russian firms may enter the market through tourism and education activities. Garcia noted that in Bali, Indonesia, Russians established a strong presence in the local business environment.

A trend in Southeast Asia involves Russian families sending children to study English, with parents often following to establish businesses. Garcia said the assembly is observing whether Russians will take the same route in the Philippines by transitioning from education or tourism into business and residency.

The warm climate remains a key attraction for Russian visitors seeking an escape from long winters. This tropical appeal is a major factor for those seeking destinations outside Russia.

“The weather is a major factor. For Russians, half the year is extremely cold in their country, so destinations like the Philippines are attractive because of the year-round tropical climate,” Garcia said. / ABC