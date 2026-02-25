Russian film ‘American Daughter’ broadens understanding of family, culture, fatherhood

A FACULTY member and a student from the University of San Carlos (USC) shared insights on Monday, February 23, 2026, on how the Russian film American Daughter is helping broaden students’ understanding of culture, family, and fatherhood.

Radel Paredes, a cinema faculty member at the USC Department of Fine Arts, said the film serves as a valuable supplement to lessons in their Russian and Latin American cinema course.

He explained that viewing the film allows students to deepen their knowledge of Russian perspectives on family life and relationships.

“Watching American Daughter augments what students have already learned in class. It gives us a glimpse into the Russian perspective on family life and relationships between parents and children, which makes the experience very interesting,” Paredes said.

He emphasized that understanding the film requires viewing it through a cultural lens.

According to him, Russia’s identity -- shaped by its position between Europe and Asia, its long history, the influence of the Russian Orthodox Church, and its past under communism -- creates a distinct cultural character reflected in its cinema.

“This mix of historical and political experiences gives Russia a very unique identity, and this is reflected in their films,” he added.

Paredes noted that Russian cinema offers perspectives that differ from contemporary Western films, particularly in how family and relationships are portrayed.

“It provides a unique glimpse into the Russian psyche. Their perspectives on family and relationships differ from typical Western portrayals, and this helps open our minds to a different cultural viewpoint,” he said.

Meanwhile, USC student Jon Owen Lepiten said the film highlights cultural contrasts through the story of a Russian father navigating life in American society.

“From what we saw in the film, it portrays a Russian character who is lost in American society. This gives a clear contrast between their cultures, especially in how fatherhood is perceived,” Lepiten said.

He explained that the main character’s understanding of fatherhood is challenged by American social norms and legal systems, particularly when his efforts to be with his daughter are viewed as illegal under United States law.

“The struggles they faced, including being separated and arrested by the police, show how American society differs in its perception of family and fatherhood,” he added.

Lepiten said the film portrays both the love of a father and the complexity of his character, describing him as an absentee parent trying to learn how to become responsible.

“For me, the film feels like a journey. By the end, he learns to accept fatherhood as a responsibility rather than something he simply wants. This reflects a universal reality -- many parents only realize how difficult parenting is when they try to fulfill that role,” he said.

He also noted similarities with Filipino culture, where cases of absentee parents and feelings of regret are common when parents begin to understand their responsibilities.

The student added that the film presents a different image of Russia, moving away from common portrayals of war or propaganda.

“It shows a fatherhood story rather than the war or propaganda films we usually associate with Russia. Through this, we see how Russians value their families and loved ones,” Lepiten said.

Both the faculty member and the student agreed that exposure to international films like American Daughter helps students develop cultural awareness and a deeper understanding of global perspectives on family and relationships. (ABC)