The timeless sounds of Russian classical music will take center stage in Cebu as three young performers from the prestigious Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory arrive for a series of concerts and educational activities from Nov. 26 to 28, 2026.

Dubbed Rising Stars from Russia, the three-day cultural program will feature soprano Yulia Rumyantseva, baritone Yuri Kopyrin and pianist Maxim Li. Through music, performances and arts education, the event celebrates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Russia.

The program opens on Thursday, Nov. 26, with a media gathering at the Russian Center in Cebu at 10:30 a.m., followed by a free public concert titled A Night of Love, Longing & Reverie at 7 p.m. at Santa Maria Ballroom 3, Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu.

Bringing together voice and piano, the concert will explore themes of romance, nostalgia and longing through a repertoire of classical compositions.

Beyond the evening performance, the visiting artists will also share their expertise with Cebu’s aspiring musicians. On Friday, Nov. 27, they will conduct voice and piano master classes at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), offering students an opportunity to learn from performers trained at one of Russia’s renowned musical institutions.

The cultural exchange continues on Saturday, Nov. 28, with a special afternoon performance for students at USPF.

Each artist brings a distinct musical background and a growing international presence.

At 25, lyric soprano Yulia Rumyantseva has already taken on several notable opera roles, including Tatyana in Eugene Onegin, Iolanta in Iolanta, Mimì in La bohème and Marfa in The Tsar’s Bride. An award-winning performer, she is currently studying at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

Baritone Yuri Kopyrin, who studies under Roman Muravitsky, an Honored Artist of Russia and Bolshoi Theatre soloist, has performed at major Russian venues such as the State Kremlin Palace and Tchaikovsky Concert Hall. His opera credits include Eugene Onegin, The Widow from Valencia and Il barbiere di Siviglia. In 2026, he also performed at the Orfeo Music Festival in Italy and portrayed Papageno in Mozart’s The Magic Flute in Berlin.

Completing the trio is pianist Maxim Li, born in 2003. A graduate of Rostov College of Arts, he currently studies under Professor Andrei Diev at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory. He received second prize at the 2026 Gnessin International Piano Competition and has been a soloist at the St. Petersburg House of Music since 2022. He has also participated in the Pianissimo Festival.

While the performances offer Cebu audiences a glimpse into Russia’s classical music tradition, the program also places emphasis on nurturing young talent and making the arts more accessible to students.

Presented by PRBA-Russian Center in partnership with the Russkiy Mir Foundation, Rising Stars from Russia is part of the activities marking five decades of Philippine-Russian diplomatic relations. The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Manila and the Russian Consulate in Cebu City serve as official event partners. / JAT S