Russian scholarship Filipinos can’t afford

A PHILIPPINE-RUSSIAN education exchange program continues to open opportunities for Filipino students to study in Russia through a government-backed scholarship quota system, but financial constraints remain a major barrier for qualified applicants.

Zinaida Putapurchenko, a Russian language instructor at the PRBA-Russian Center, said the Russian Embassy maintains a limited number of scholarship slots for Filipino students who wish to pursue higher education in Russian universities.

“There is an existing program between the Philippines and Russia in education. The Russian Embassy has a quota that allows Filipino students to study in Russia,” Putapurchenko said.

Application procedures

She said that under the system, the embassy can send around seven to eight Filipino students to study in various Russian cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg and other regions. The number of slots may increase depending on demand, but applicants must go through official procedures.

Students apply through the Russian Ministry of Education’s website, choose their preferred program and university and submit their application through the embassy, which makes the final selection. Putapurchenko said that while tuition is covered under the scholarship, many students are unable to continue due to the cost of airfare and living expenses.

Financial barriers

“Some students were approved under the quota, but they could not proceed because they could not afford airline tickets and accommodation. They did not have to pay for tuition, but they still needed money for travel and daily expenses,” she said.

Some applicants who were previously accepted are reapplying after failing to complete their initial enrollment due to financial limitations. Philippine-Russian Business Assembly (PRBA) chairperson Russia’s Honorary Consul in Cebu Armi Garcia said she sponsored a Filipino scholar from Catanduanes who studied agriculture in Russia under the scholarship program.

Sponsorship necessity

“I had a scholar from my hometown in Catanduanes who was a graduate of Bicol University. I was able to send her to Russia under the agriculture master’s program,” Garcia said.

She said that while the scholarship covers tuition and sometimes provides allowances, students still require a sponsor to shoulder major expenses such as airfare and basic living costs. Lopez Garcia noted that the allowance provided is often minimal, making external support necessary for the duration of the study.

Academic success

“You need a sponsor because they still need support for airfare and monthly expenses, although tuition is free. The allowance is minimal, but necessary,” she said.

The scholar sponsored by Garcia performed well academically, topping her class and eventually completing a doctorate in agriculture. The cost of living in Russia varies by location, with Moscow and St. Petersburg being the most expensive, while regions like Vladivostok and Yakutsk remain more affordable.

The PRBA said the scholarship program remains a key avenue for educational cooperation between the Philippines and Russia, but expanding access will require stronger financial support mechanisms. / ABC