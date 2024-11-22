Russian warship insult

Al Jazeera reports that in 2022, Ukraine filed with the EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) an application to register the phrase “Russian warship, go f*** yourself” on merchandise. This phrase was uttered in April 2022 by a Ukrainian border guard when Russian forces onboard a warship demanded that the Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island in the Black Sea surrender or be destroyed. The phrase has been used in clothing and bags. The EUIPO rejected the trademark application because the phrase is a political slogan and is not a trademark. On appeal, an EU court affirmed the denial of the registration, stating that the phrase has been used in a non-commercial context and cannot be perceived by the public as a source of goods or services.