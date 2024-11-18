Rust-like water discoloration ‘persists’

THE issue of poor water quality in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, has persisted for over a month, with residents continuing to report a “rust-like” discoloration in the water supply.

For its part, the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) urged residents to follow their recommendations to change metal pipelines to plastic materials to prevent the same occurrences from happening.

In a previous report by SunStar Cebu on Oct. 16, 2024, over 20 households in various sitios in Barangay Mactan experienced yellow discoloration or rusty water coming out of their faucets.

Randy Mosqueda, a resident of Sitio Isuya, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, Nov. 18 said the situation remains the same with inconsistency in the water supply quality.

“May kaunting improvement pero ganon pa rin yung sitwasyon kasi minsan pagbuga ng tubig malinis siya pero pagdating kinabukasan kinakalawang na until now (There has been slight improvement, but the situation remains largely unchanged. At times, the water flows clear; however, by the next day, it turns rusty again. This cycle has continued up to the present),” said Mosqueda.

The household where Mosqueda resides was the same one that spearheaded a signature campaign to report the issue to MCWD.

In a separate interview, another resident, Eduardo Silawan, expressed the same concern.

He said the water supply continues to appear yellowish, forcing his family to fetch water from a nearby deep well.

“Mao ra gihapon. Taya gihapon among tubig, maghakot nalang mi sa puso. Basin sa linya ba sa tubo, pero sauna wa man na karon nalang man na (It’s still the same; our water quality remains poor. We’ve resorted to fetching water from the well. It might be an issue with the pipes, but it wasn’t like this before—this problem only started recently),” said Silawan.

Silawan further said that the water develops a yellowish tint when left stored overnight.

In a phone interview on Monday, MCWD spokesperson Minerva Gerodias said the turbidity and residual chlorine tests conducted by the water firm’s laboratory team in October returned satisfactory results.

Gerodias also said the household of the complainant was tested on site which showed high turbidity or cloudy water that came out from their faucet.

“In the plain view, the water came out brownish, and when they tested the turbidity, it was really high. There’s also no residual chlorine conducted because the chlorine gets consumed by the rust,” said Gerodias.

Gerodias stressed that the reason for the discoloration issue is the presence of corroded iron pipes in the water pipe system.

MCWD personnel also noticed that since the pressure of water has improved, pipelines that have corroded will push discolored water.

“Their problem really can’t be corrected until they agree to the recommendation of MCWD to completely replace their pipes from metal to plastic or any material that is not prone to corrosion or rust,” said Gerodias.

“The area in Mactan is very vulnerable, especially since it’s near the sea, the pipes will inevitably deteriorate,” she added./ DPC