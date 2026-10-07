Rustan’s Beauty Addict Cebu 2026 puts beauty in the spotlight

The experience begins at the red carpet staircase, where guests will be welcomed into the celebration before stepping into a photo installation designed to put them in the spotlight. The immersive photo moment invites guests to capture their own red-carpet moment and become part of the campaign, surrounded by the glamour and drama of the occasion.

Beyond the main celebration, the Beauty Pop Up brings the Spotlight experience to Rustan’s Beauty Source NUSTAR Cebu through a compact yet immersive installation inspired by a glamorous Hollywood beauty campaign. The four-sided setup combines interactive moments and promotional touchpoints, from a mirror photo experience and campaign visuals to exclusive offers and the featured Beauty Addict giveaway.

To complete the cinematic atmosphere, guests can raise a glass with Golden Pour, featuring signature cocktails inspired by the glamour of the occasion.