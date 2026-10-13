Rustan’s Beauty Addict Cebu 2026 puts beauty in the spotlight

A day of beauty, glamour, and surprises

On October 9, 2026, the Spotlight comes to life with an exclusive lineup of beauty experiences, special treats, and rewards. Guests can enjoy live entertainment by DJ Ian Caram, followed by a special performance from singer Maffy Soler Da Roza and her jazz band.

Guests can also discover exciting beauty experiences and take home special surprises throughout the celebration in Rustan’s Ayala Cebu and NUSTAR Cebu. The Murad Collection Match Challenge puts guests’ knowledge to the test as they choose a collection and match four keywords within one minute to win a special prize. Meanwhile, Acca Kappa’s Spin the Wheel adds a playful element to the celebration, with guests taking a spin for a chance to win a special prize.

For another special beauty moment, Beauty Addict members can receive the A-List Giveaway, an exclusive set of two Beauty Addict powder puffs with a minimum purchase of ₱2,500 at Rustan’s Ayala Cebu, NUSTAR Cebu and Personal Shopper Cebu, while supplies last.

Beauty Addict members have even more reasons to indulge on event day. Members who spend a minimum of ₱20,000 at Rustan’s Beauty Source can receive ₱1,200 off, applicable in Rustan’s Ayala Cebu and NUSTAR Cebu or through your Personal Shopper in Cebu. Shoppers can also enjoy ₱200 off with a minimum purchase of ₱3,500 at Rustan’s Ayala Cebu, NUSTAR Cebu and Personal Shopper Cebu from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Customers can also enjoy up to 50% off select beauty products and services from participating brands.

The perks continue with a x10 Beauty Addict points multiplier on every ₱1,000 worth of purchase at Rustan’s Ayala Cebu, NUSTAR Cebu and Personal Shopper Cebu. Shoppers can also enjoy a complimentary Beauty Addict membership with any purchase, while new members who download the Rustan's FSP Mobile App and existing members who update their email and mobile number can receive an additional +100 Beauty Addict points.

The spotlight continues

Keep the celebration going from October 10 to 11, 2026 with continued savings through Winner’s Circle Rewards.

Beauty Addict members can look forward to even more exciting perks. With a minimum purchase of ₱5,000, members can try their luck with the Golden Envelope, each containing a special surprise—from an exclusive partner-brand voucher to a coveted beauty product from Rustan’s Beauty Source and in partnership with New Lounge. Beauty Addict members can also enjoy ₱500 off with a minimum beauty purchase of ₱10,000 at Rustan’s Ayala Cebu, NUSTAR Cebu and Personal Shopper Cebu. To make every beauty indulgence even more rewarding, members can earn 5x Beauty Addict Points with a minimum purchase of ₱1,000 at Rustan’s Beauty Source, exclusively at Rustan’s Ayala Cebu, NUSTAR Cebu and Personal Shopper Cebu.

For those looking to discover more beauty favorites, selected beauty products and services will be available at up to 45% off, whether shopping at Rustan’s Ayala Cebu, NUSTAR Cebu and Personal Shopper Cebu. These offers are available until October 11.

For Beauty Addict members looking to elevate their beauty haul, the “Beauty Addict: Starlet’s Secret” GWP promo offers one complimentary MAC M·A·Cximal Silky Matte Lipstick with an exclusive custom lipstick case for a minimum purchase of ₱25,000 at Rustan’s Beauty Source. Members can choose from four best-selling shades: Velvet Teddy, Taupe, Mehr, and Chili. Promo valid from September 1 to October 31 only. Until supplies last.

And for those dreaming of taking the Hollywood experience even further, Beauty Addict 2026 offers a getaway worthy of the spotlight.

From September 4 to November 30, the Beauty Addict: LA Lights Raffle Promo gives Beauty Addict members one e-raffle entry for every ₱5,000 spent at Rustan’s Beauty Source, for a chance to win a four-day, three-night getaway for two in Los Angeles, California, USA, including a stay at a five-star luxury hotel and roundtrip business-class flights.

From the red carpet to the beauty counter, Rustan’s Beauty Addict 2026: Spotlight brings together the glamour, discovery, and indulgence that make beauty worth celebrating. This October, step into the spotlight and make your beauty moment one to remember. (Sponsored Content)