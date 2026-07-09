Ryan Bang gives P200,000 to two staff members

Instead of celebrating his 35th birthday with himself as the focus, Ryan Bang chose to share his savings with two of the people closest to him.

The actor and television host revealed that he gave P200,000, which came from his savings over the past 15 years, to his driver and personal assistant. “It came from the heart. My personal assistant and driver have been working with me for a long time. They’re the closest people to me because I don’t have family here. I wanted to share my savings with them, even if it’s not a huge amount, so I could help my godchildren as well,” said the “It’s Showtime” co-host.

Many netizens praised Ryan for his generosity. / TRC S