Ryza Cenon returns to GMA

RYZA Cenon has returned to her original home network, GMA, where she was discovered as the 2004 Ultimate Female Survivor of “StarStruck” Season 2.

The actress is now part of the cast of the upcoming action-drama series “Hari ng Tondo,” which will star Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid.

“After 10 years, it was ABS-CBN, then TV5,” Ryza said in an interview with PEP.ph. Ryza left GMA-7 in 2018 after spending eight years with the network.

Asked if she was comfortable taking on a villain role, the actress said she was open to it.

“I’m okay with it. As long as there’s work, right? Yes, as long as there’s work. I’m okay with it. Besides, I actually enjoy playing villains more,” she said. Ryza previously played a villain in the 2016 Kapuso afternoon drama series “Ika-6 Na Utos.”

The 38-year-old actress has one child with her partner, cinematographer Miguel Antonio Cruz. / TRC S