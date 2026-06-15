Ryzza Mae buys house of neighbor who once looked down on her

FORMER “Little Miss Philippines” 2012 winner and “Eat Bulaga!” co-host Ryzza Mae Dizon revealed that she experienced discrimination as a child because of poverty.

Speaking on the YouTube talk show hosted by Toni Gonzaga, Ryzza recalled an incident involving a wealthy neighbor.

“When I was young, we had a neighbor with a big house. One day, their grandchild, who had come home from abroad, arrived. I joined them to play and accidentally bumped into a vase. Only a small part of it broke,” she said.

According to Ryzza, she was then told:“That vase is worth more than your life!”

The remark left a lasting impression on her. “That stayed with me. I told myself that one day I would work hard so that no one would ever say something like that to me again,” she shared.

Ryzza then revealed an unexpected twist to the story. “I never forgot it. There’s a plot twist, Miss Toni. After I won, I ended up buying their house,” she said.

Ryzza celebrated her 21st birthday on June 12. / TRC S