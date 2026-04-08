Sabrina Carpenter, Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley star in ‘House Tour’ music video

SABRINA Carpenter released her music video for “House Tour” from her 2025 album, “Man’s Best Friend” on April 6, 2026.

In the video, she teams up with Madelyn Cline and Margaret Qualley as they portray glamorous thieves.

This video also serves as Carpenter’s directing debut, with Margaret Qualley as co-director.

She captioned her Instagram announcement: “The prettiest cleanup crew in the world.”

Additionally, Carpenter is set to headline Coachella for the first time on April 10 and April 17. (Tasha Zosa Anton, UP Cebu Intern)