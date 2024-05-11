SAC announces 2nd batch of awardees for Sports Awards

THE Sportswriters Association of Cebu has announced the second batch of athletes who will be honored in the highly-anticipated 38th SAC-San Miguel Beer (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards slated on May 26, 2024, at The Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu. The gala event will begin at 4 p.m.

They are national coach Rhodee Reynes Saadvera, Felix Calipusan, Jeremy Lawrence Nopre, Alexis Nicole Villacarlos, Roshenne Maira Silva, Allison Kyle Quiroga, Edan Kyle Araneta, Niño Kime Avila, Kelly Alexandrei Trocio, Zuriel Ann Cabije, Jherson Rhey Ponce, Coint Nabil Dumaguit, Marie Pauleen Cabrera, Alexis Carmel Patalinghugi, Jowin May Nudalo, Dwinex Nudalo, Ciandel Anne Gonzaga, Dyna Reggie Gonzaga, Team Cebu City Niños and Team Mandaue City in karatedo.

Also to be feted are Aaron Kevin Tabura, Claudwin Seven Toñacao, Khalilah Kate Imalay, Donna Mae Diamante, David Eza Sepulveda, Thea Mae Castro, Hans Cabellon, and Raymund Benedict Goco in tennis, Team Kartzone in karting, Sylvester Ramirez, Rafael Davis, and Christwil Villanueva in circuit racing, Toyota Team Cebu, Ian Rosales and Carlo Anton Suarez in car racing, Mark Climaco and Sean Climaco in Muay Thai/MMA, and Arman Pila Dino and Bonita Laagan in Para Games.

The other awardees include Cyrell Covon and John Robert Tan in pencak silat, Jean Marie Sucalit and Rheyjay Ortouste in sepak takraw, Motic Panugalinog in skateboarding, Mike Gabrielle De la Serna in swimming, Eljey Dan Tormis and Richard Gonzales in table tennis, Audrey Gayle Arnaiz in taekwondo, Andrew Kim Remolino and Raven Faith Alcoseba in triathlon, and James Buytrago, Casiey Dongallo, Lorence Grace Toring, USJ-R Jaguars men’s and boys and girls teams, USPF women’s team, Catmon women’s team, and Rancel Varga in volleyball.

Rounding up the list of those who will be given special citations are John Febuar Ceniza, Eron Borres and John Dexter Tabique, Team Mandaue, Jeamae Palagtiw, Team Cebu City Niños, Hannah Shene Cabalida, Althea Bacaro, Alex Daniel Buanghug, Alberto Bacaro Jr., Shandea Matidios, Christnel Jay Diamante, and Nida Cambarijan in weightlifting, Baby Jane Genovia in wrestling, and Janen Pasilan in wushu. Pooled Report. / ML