SAC bares list of special honorees for 40th awards rites

SEVERAL athletes and coaches who helped bring pride to Cebu and the Philippines will receive special citations in the 40th Sportswriters Association of Cebu–San Miguel Brewery (SAC-SMB) Cebu Sports Awards on March 8, 2026, at the Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu.

The annual event celebrates Cebu’s strong sports culture and recognizes athletes and mentors who have succeeded in national and international competitions.

Among those set to be honored are Mark Mahinay (athletics), Nickson Andwele Cabañero (basketball), boxers Arlando Senoc, Rodex Piala, Christian Araneta, and Christian Balunan, the Toledo-Xignex Trojans (chess), Marlon Aliño and Lucy Hamilton (dancesport), and footballers Kamil Jaser Amirul and Ronito Mendoza.

They will be joined by basketball referee Aaron Rey Cañete, Allison Kyle Quiroga (karatedo), Juancho Miguel Masecampo (shooting), Motic Panogalinog (skateboarding), weightlifters John Dexter Tabique and Fernando Agad, scrabble player Lord Garnett Talisic, and tennis players Everett Pete Niere, Claudwin Seven Toñacao, and Juvels Velos.

Several champion school teams will also be recognized for winning multiple titles in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI). These include the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles and University of the Visayas Green Lancers (basketball), Don Bosco Technical College Greywolves (football), and the University of Cebu Webmasters, University of San Jose-Recoletos Lady Jaguars, and University of San Carlos Lady Warriors (volleyball).

On the coaching side, Arvin Loberanis (athletics), Rommel Rasmo, Gary Cortes, and Joph Cleopas (basketball), Oliver Colina and Glenn Ramos (football), Roland Remolino (triathlon), Rhodee Ann Saavedra (karatedo), and Ramon Solis and Christopher Bureros (weightlifting) will also be honored for helping develop future champion athletes.

Now in its 40th year, the SAC Awards is more than just a ceremony. It is a celebration of Cebu’s sports history, honoring the coaches who help build champions and the athletes who continue to represent Cebu with pride in competitions here and abroad. / POOLED REPORT