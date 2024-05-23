SAC to Fete Hayco, Dejano in sports awards

A SELFLESS sports doctor and a dedicated public servant who have served Cebu and Philippine sports for decades will be recognized for their contribution to the community in the Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer Sports Awards on May 26, 2024 at the Terraces of Ayala Center Cebu.

Dr. Rhoel Dejano, an experienced sports doctor who is never shy to share his expertise pro bono, is this year’s recipient of the Sportsman of the Year award, which has been renamed by SAC as the Rico Navarro trophy in honor of the late SAC president who passed away in September 2020.

Fittingly, Dejano is a good friend of the late SAC president, having worked together at Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu where Navarro was the athletic director and Dejano was the team doctor.

But it is not his work with Ateneo that Dejano will be feted, but his little-known advocacy where he offers his services to injured Cebuano athletes pro-bono. The sports doctor who has served as a volunteer at in the Rio de Janiero Olympics makes sure that injured Cebuano athletes are nursed back to health with the proper rehabilitation and treatment.

On the other hand, long time sports patron Edward Hayco, the father of dancesports in Cebu, is this year’s presidential awardee.

Hayco, the former chairperson of the Cebu City Sports Commission who spearheaded CCSC’s massive grassroots push in almost a decade in charge, is now one of the commissioners of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and has taken his advocacy for grassroots sports to the national level.

As the lead commissioner for the PSC’s grassroots initiative, Hayco has taken the Cebu model to at some eight areas in the country, conducting sports summits to boost grassroots sports. /POOLED REPORT