Saceda: Rosell’s actions undermine public trust

Jonel Saceda, also known as Inday Josa Chiongbian Osmeña, issued the statement in response to the behavior of Collin Rosell, former Cebu City Administrator, at City Hall on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Saceda is also the complainant of the nepotism charges against Michael Rama, which caused his dismissal as mayor of Cebu City on Oct. 4.

In an interview, Saceda said Rosell, being in a public office, has a duty to respect the law and serve as an example to others.

“Actions like usurpation of authority and resisting arrest are unacceptable for a public servant and undermine the public’s trust,” Saceda added.

Saceda said the situation at City Hall serves as a reminder that all public officials must adhere to the highest standards of accountability.

“It is very important that we, as leaders, demonstrate integrity and respect for the law at all times,” added Saceda.

To recall, Rosell was arrested on Friday, Nov. 8, for usurpation of authority and resisting police arrest. He later posted bail and was out of jail 18 hours later.

He arrived at City Hall on Friday morning and tried to enter his office but was barred from entry.

He instead occupied the office of dismissed mayor Michael Rama, where he held a press conference.

Rosell also issued a memorandum to the Civil Security Unit, claiming to be the city administrator.

Rosell, his wife, Rama and five other Cebu City officials and staff were suspended for allegedly withholding the salaries of four City Hall employees.

The suspension ended on Nov. 6, but Rama was ordered dismissed on Oct. 2 by the Ombudsman for hiring two brothers-in-law at City Hall.

Rama’s camp insisted the mayor was only suspended for six months, not dismissed, and claimed he hasn’t received the Ombudsman’s order for his dismissal and perpetual disqualification from public office.

Rosell said Rama was supposed to resume office on Friday as the six-month preventive suspension had ended.

Rosell and other former city officials whose terms ended with the dismissal of Rama asserted that the former mayor would return to City Hall as his dismissal was not official.

This assertion was rebuked by Saceda in a Facebook post, saying, “Rama and his lawyers have filed a motion for reconsideration before the Ombudsman regarding the case,” adding, “filing a motion for reconsideration requires full knowledge and receipt of the decision. So, how can they claim they didn’t receive it yet still responded with an appeal?”

“Are they trying to mislead the public by implying that they were unaware of the Ombudsman’s ruling? Their legal team, Rama and Baena Law Office, even provided me with a copy of their motion for reconsideration. This suggests that they were fully aware of the decision and its contents,” Saceda said.

“To the people of Cebu, does it make sense that a motion for reconsideration would be filed without receiving the decision? Logically, a response to the decision wouldn’t have been possible if they hadn’t received it,” Saceda further stated.

Together with Rama’s dismissal from office is his perpetual disqualification from holding public office. On Oct. 9, five days after his dismissal, he went to the Supreme Court (SC) to file a petition for certiorari and prohibition.

On Oct. 22, the SC, in a resolution, issued a temporary restraining order against the Commission on Elections, which was ordered to comment on the petition within a non-extendible period of 10 days from receipt of notice.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia earlier said that all Ombudsman decisions involving political aspirants in the May 2025 polls shall be immediately executory, despite the possibility of being reversed later on. / JPS