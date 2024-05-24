Sachi Ramen & Okonomiyaki relocates for 10th anniversary

Sachi Ramen & Okonomiyaki, renowned for its authentic Japanese cuisine adapted to the Filipino palate, celebrated its 10th anniversary by relocating its main branch. The inauguration and ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on May 8, 2024, at the new location on M.L. Quezon Ave.
The new venue offers ample parking space, expedited service, and an expanded menu with additional dishes, promising an enhanced dining experience. This relocation marks a significant milestone for the restaurant, emphasizing its commitment to serving customers better and bringing the comfort of Japanese cuisine closer to home.
Claire De Guzman, owner of Sachi Ramen & Okonomiyaki as well as Sachiko’s Little Kyoto in Busay, highlighted the branch’s historical significance, noting it as the first and main branch of Sachi Ramen & Okonomiyaki in Cebu.
“We have been operating for ten years, recognized as the best ramen and takoyaki in Cebu,” De Guzman shared.
The design of the new location maintains a traditional Japanese aesthetic, differing from the more modern millennial-inspired designs of other branches like El Corso. “This branch represents authentic, traditional Japanese culture,” De Guzman explained, emphasizing the importance of cultural elements such as darumas and geishas, which symbolize strength and luck.
Sachi Ramen & Okonomiyaki has expanded over the years, with additional branches in Il Corso and Dumaguete. Despite the expansion, the restaurant ensures consistency in food quality and service across all locations.
De Guzman also shared a personal touch behind the restaurant’s name, which honors her late child, Sachiko Cayenne de Guzman. “Sachi” is a nickname derived from Sachiko’s full name, symbolizing a lasting legacy.
Reflecting on the relocation process, De Guzman mentioned that construction was the main challenge, but overall, the transition has been smooth. The well-trained staff and efficient operations have contributed to the successful opening of the new branch.
As Sachi Ramen & Okonomiyaki continues to grow, the relocation of its main branch stands as a testament to its dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, celebrating a decade of culinary excellence in Cebu. S