Sacked contractor to be replaced on flood project

THE contract of the contractor handling a P30 million drainage project along Jorge Tampus Road in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City has been terminated due to project delays and public criticism over traffic disruptions, Lone District Rep. Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

A new contractor will take over the Department of Public Works and Highways project, which began June 25, 2025, with completion expected

by October.

Chan said the firm, GT Construction, could be barred from undertaking future projects in Lapu-Lapu City following the contract cancellation.

Target completion

The 270-meter drainage line serves as an outfall and is part of broader flood-control measures across flood-prone areas in Barangays Basak, Pajo and Mactan. Chan said they expect all ongoing flood-mitigation initiatives in the city to be completed this year, despite minor delays on a Mactan project caused by pipe installation.

To address persistent flooding at key intersections, the City is also planning two additional retention ponds in Basak, pending a formal agreement with a local property owner.

Based on recommendations from a project consultant, the existing retention pond’s five-horsepower submersible pump will be upgraded to two 15-horsepower pumps to ensure proper discharge to the outfall located two kilometers away. / DPC