Sacks of trash collected in beach cleanup

NEARLY 40 sacks of trash were collected from Panagsama Beach in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu during the International Coastal Cleanup 2025 on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

The activity was led by freediver and Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA) member Niccolo Henson in coordination with the Moalboal Freediving Association. Volunteers logged the collected waste through the Clean Swell app of Ocean Conservancy, contributing to a global database on marine debris.

Henson said the group began cleanup activities in August but was unable to record earlier collections because he only learned about the app last week.

The cleanup was supported by the PCGA 201st Squadron, Ocean Passion Dive Center, the Philippine Coast Guard Moalboal Station and the local government unit of Moalboal.

Most of the trash consisted of single-use plastics such as bottles, wrappers, and sachets, along with discarded fishing nets and ropes. The waste was turned over to the Moalboal Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office for proper disposal.

Henson said cleanups address immediate pollution but long-term solutions require stronger enforcement of environmental policies and greater accountability from residents and tourists.

What began as a small effort by a few freedivers has grown into a community-wide initiative involving dive shops, local groups, and government agencies. / CDF