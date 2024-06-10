Sacleo: 247 persons nabbed for various offenses in Central Visayas

UP to 247 individuals were taken into custody during the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) throughout the Central Visayas from 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

In the campaign against illegal drugs, 81 persons were arrested and illegal substance believed to be shabu weighing a total of 1,377.84 grams and costing P9,369,312 were confiscated.

The largest drug bust occurred in Cebu City, where P6.9 million worth of illegal drugs were taken by the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office from a seaman from Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

In the anti-illegal gambling campaign, 96 persons were arrested and P10,000 in bet money were seized.

The police also seized 23 unlicensed firearms and apprehended 23 persons.

In the campaign against wanted persons, 47 individuals were arrested for various offenses. (AYB, TPT)