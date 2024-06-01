Sacleo: Over 1,800 persons nabbed for various offenses in Central Visayas

UP to 1,812 individuals were arrested by the Central Visayas police for various offenses during the Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operation (Sacleo) held from 6 a.m. on May 29, 2024 until 5:59 a.m. on May 30, 2024.

Most of those detained violated the ordinances of their respective local government units.

The authorities also collected P710,300 in fines.

Based on the data from the Police Regional Office (PRO 7), the police conducted 22 anti-illegal drug operations that resulted in the seizure of 6,234.76 grams of alleged shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P42,396,368 and the arrest of 25 drug personalities.

As part of its anti-illegal gambling campaign, the PRO 7 conducted 35 operations, which led to the arrest of 43 gamblers—the majority of whom were engaged in illicit numbers games or swertres—and the confiscation of P4,195 in gaming proceeds.

The police also confiscated seven unlicensed firearms and arrested four individuals in eight operations.

Additionally, they apprehended 17 wanted individuals who had outstanding arrest warrants, two of whom were identified as the most wanted. (AYB, TPT)