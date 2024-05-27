Sacleo: Over 300 persons nabbed for various offenses in Central Visayas

MORE than 300 persons were arrested and illegal drugs worth over P8 million were confiscated during the two-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) conducted by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) throughout the Central Visayas from May 24 to 26, 2024.

In the campaign against illegal drugs, 97 persons were taken into custody and 1,089.79 grams of alleged shabu worth P7,471,772 and 5,000 grams of dried marijuana leaves valued at P600,000 were seized.

Another 156 individuals were apprehended and P13,877 in bet money were taken in PRO 7’s anti-illegal gambling operations.

In the fight against loose firearms, seven persons carrying unlicensed guns were nabbed, and 99 handguns of various calibers were recovered by the police.

The police also apprehended 73 individuals who have pending warrants of arrest.

PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin praised his men for their accomplishments.

Aberin vowed to step up their campaign against illegal firearms in preparation for next year’s midterm elections. (AYB, TPT)