Sacleo: Over 500 persons nabbed for various offenses in Central Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) arrested 504 individuals who committed various offenses during the two-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (Sacleo) that began on Monday, April 29, 2024.

In the anti-drug campaign, 146 drug personalities were detained and 2,440.67 grams of suspected shabu worth P16,460,556 were recovered by the police.

In the operation against illegal gambling, the police arrested 242 individuals and confiscated P22,553 worth of bet money.

The police also recovered 110 unregistered firearms and made 14 arrests.

Additionally, 102 wanted individuals with outstanding arrest warrants were taken into custody by the PRO 7.

PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin commended his personnel for their achievement.

"Non-stop, series, and simultaneous impactful anti-drug operations will be continuing as long as illegal drug personalities will not change their ways. Our commitment to delivering a safe and secure Central Visayas will be unwavering, uncompromising, and relentless," according to Aberin. (AYB, TPT)