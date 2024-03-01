Sacleo: P42.7 million shabu, firearms seized in Central Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) confiscated about 6,200 grams of suspected shabu valued at P42,763,663 during the three-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operation (Sacleo), which began at 12:01 a.m. on February 27, 2024 and ended at 11:59 p.m. on February 29.

Among those seized were 205 ampules of Nubain, valued at P41,000.

The operation also resulted in the arrest of 158 drug personalities.

During the operation against loose firearms, the police confiscated 160 various kinds of firearms along with an explosive and detained 38 individuals.

Additionally, 200 wanted persons were apprehended, 18 of them were on the most wanted list.

In their campaign against illegal gambling, 241 persons were nabbed and P20,103 in bet money was confiscated. (AYB, TPT)