Sacleo: P47 million shabu seized, 324 persons nabbed in Central Visayas

UP to P47.1 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) during their two-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operation (Sacleo) that started from 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024, to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

In the anti-illegal drug campaign, the PRO 7 seized 6,926.53 grams of substance believed to be shabu with a standard drug price of P47,100,404 and arrested 117 drug personalities.

The largest seizure occurred during the buy-bust carried out by the members of the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 7 in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, where a habal-habal driver from Sibulan, Negros Oriental, yielded six kilograms of suspected shabu valued at P40.8 million.

In the campaign against illegal gambling, the police arrested 109 gamblers in 54 police operations and seized P9,686 in bet money.

Majority of those arrested were involved in illegal numbers game or swertres.

As they stepped up their campaign against loose firearms in preparation for next year’s midterm elections, the PRO 7 confiscated 86 unlicensed firearms, some of which have been turned in by their owners.

Eight persons were also taken into custody and had already been charged with illegal gun possession.

The police also arrested 90 wanted persons with pending warrants of arrest for various offenses. (AYB, TPT)