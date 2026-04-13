Sacred Heart alumni league tips off May 3

The 29th Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) will begin its 2026 season on May 3 at the Magis Eagles Arena — and one big change is the return of Division A.

League officials announced the update during a media day last April 11 at Bonifacio District.

According to SHAABAA president Jop Gallardo, bringing back Division A has encouraged old teams to return and new ones to join, making the competition stronger.

Batch 2001, this year’s host, believes the return of Division A will make the games more exciting.

“One of our goals this season is to bring back Division A. We’re happy that many teams have joined, so it will truly return to the league,” Gallardo said.

Helping run the league are chairman Jedd Ryan Go, several board members, commissioner Boyet Velez, and deputy commissioner Jerry Capacio.

Gallardo also said some jubilarian batches can combine with other teams to complete their lineups in Division A.

Among the returning teams are Batch 2001 and Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003, which moves up from Division B. Meanwhile, Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013 shifts from Division C to Division B.

The league follows a system where older batches move up to higher divisions to give space to new graduates. This year, Batch 2026 will make its debut in Division C.

So far, two teams have already finalized their lineups, while others are still completing their rosters.

Gallardo said fans can expect a fun and competitive season. “The goal of SHAABAA is to build camaraderie and strengthen friendships among batchmates,” he added.

The 2026 season will feature 10 games, scheduled from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. / JBM