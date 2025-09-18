Sacred Heart-Ateneo quintets triumph as Inter-School Alumni tourney tips off

SACRED Heart School (SHS) scored victories across multiple divisions on opening day of the Cebu Inter-School Alumni Invitational Tournament 2025 after defeating rivals last Sunday, Sept. 14, at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

SHS-Ateneo de Cebu, led by Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (Shaabaa) chairman Afshin Ghassemi, turned back the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 69-56, in the 40-above division.

Ghassemi scored 19 points, grabbed three rebounds, and made one steal, while former PBA player Joel Co added 18 points. Sergs Al Go Bui and Andrew Po contributed 10 points each. For CEC, Allan Ting led with 15 points and Donald Ting added 12.

SHS-Ateneo de Cebu also edged Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 81-70, in the 30-above division. Elddie Cabahug starred with 23 points, six assists, and two steals, while Ervin Lopena chipped in 17 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. John Velasco paced DBTC with 24 points.

SHS-AdC Lux Oriens likewise defeated DBTC, 69-65, in the 29-under category. RJ Dacalos shone with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. Xander Magbanua added 16 points, and Mitch Ivan Almodal scored 13.

For DBTC, JZ Dizon topscored with 19 points, while Alje Mendez added 15 and Stanley Hapin 11.

In another 29-under game, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters overpowered SHS-AdC Magis, 114-103, behind Christian Talon’s 22 points.

DBTC bounced back in the 40-above division with an 88-70 win over UC, thanks to former PBA star Dondon Hontiveros, who exploded for 31 points.

UC also scored another win when it crushed University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 91-75, in the 30-above class, with Rommel Ryan Luceno leading the charge with 14 points. / JBM