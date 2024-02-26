Sacred stitches: Steve de Leon’s artistic pilgrimage

Fashion has always been a powerful conduit to convey messages of faith. In fact, religious symbols and iconography frequently find their way into fashion designs. Crosses, crescent moons, mandalas or other religious symbols may be incorporated into clothing or accessories, giving a divine look.
This year, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi), through The Kabilin Center (TKC) opened its first offering of the year. The “Saulog: Encounter, Pilgrimage, Transformation” exhibit began on Jan. 27, 2024, and will run until May 31.
“We at Rafi, are proud to present an exhibit that is unique, an exhibit that challenges convention and reconfigures how we see and make art,” said RAFI president, Amaya Christina A. Fansler.
The artist
Through the Saulog exhibit, the award-winning designer Steve de Leon will recount the narrative of Filipino Christianity, tracing its origins and flourishing in Cebu.
The exhibit will present de Leon’s mixed media masterpieces, featuring wall-bound tapestries, large altar-like installations and sculptural textile ensembles. Handcrafted fabrics from indigenous communities in the Cordillera and Mindanao, including piña, t’nalak, hablon, banana fiber and cañamoso, are combined with wood, natural stones and shells.
De Leon’s innovative touch transforms these pieces into wearable apparel, bridging traditional art with its purpose. His technique in fashion is inspired by the traditional fold and tuck manner of wearing “tapis.”
The artist, seamlessly navigating between haute couture and visual arts. Renowned for his avant-garde approach, De Leon has shattered traditional norms by transcending geometric canvases.
The exhibit
The exhibition unfolds in three parts: Encounter, Pilgrimage and Transformation. The Encounter section showcases pieces representing figures like the “ulipon,” Rajah Humabon and St. John the Baptist, emphasizing the fusion of folk and Catholic cultures, indigenous systems and colonial dynamics.
In the Pilgrimage section, artworks depict devotees and performers from the Sinulog Festival. Creations like “Hulma sa Paghabi” and “Ilustrado Tapestry” depict the devotees, dancers and performers who participate in the Sinulog Festival.
The Transformation section concludes the exhibition with de Leon’s massive installations portraying religious icons like the Crucified Christ and Mater Dolorosa, offering a powerful conclusion to the exploration of faith and artistry.
“These three themes weave the narrative of the exhibit Saulog, for the historical meeting of Spanish navigators, the local rulers of Sugbo, and the religious devotion of Sto. Niño,” said one of the exhibit curators, Fr. Jason Dy, S.J.
The purpose
The artist, a devoted follower of Sto. Niño, channels his talent in the most special way, offering a unique tribute to the Christian faith. Through Saulog, he elevates his veneration beyond traditional expressions of devotion, using avant-garde aesthetics and a rich selection of media.
In essence, De Leon’s artistic endeavor in Saulog serves as a profound exploration at the crossroads of Filipino history and Christianity. The artist meticulously unpacks the 500-year trajectory of Christianity in the Philippines, employing diverse mediums such as mixed media, assemblages and installations.
The heart of the narrative lies in the reexamination of pivotal historical events, notably the Christian conversion marked by Magellan’s gift of Santo Niño de Cebu to Juana, consort of Rajah Humabon. This act becomes a focal point in de Leon’s dialogue.
De Leon’s work prompts viewers to ponder not only the past but also the contemporary implications of this.