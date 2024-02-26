Sacred stitches: Steve de Leon’s artistic pilgrimage

In the Pilgrimage section, artworks depict devotees and performers from the Sinulog Festival. Creations like “Hulma sa Paghabi” and “Ilustrado Tapestry” depict the devotees, dancers and performers who participate in the Sinulog Festival.

The Transformation section concludes the exhibition with de Leon’s massive installations portraying religious icons like the Crucified Christ and Mater Dolorosa, offering a powerful conclusion to the exploration of faith and artistry.

“These three themes weave the narrative of the exhibit Saulog, for the historical meeting of Spanish navigators, the local rulers of Sugbo, and the religious devotion of Sto. Niño,” said one of the exhibit curators, Fr. Jason Dy, S.J.

The purpose

The artist, a devoted follower of Sto. Niño, channels his talent in the most special way, offering a unique tribute to the Christian faith. Through Saulog, he elevates his veneration beyond traditional expressions of devotion, using avant-garde aesthetics and a rich selection of media.

In essence, De Leon’s artistic endeavor in Saulog serves as a profound exploration at the crossroads of Filipino history and Christianity. The artist meticulously unpacks the 500-year trajectory of Christianity in the Philippines, employing diverse mediums such as mixed media, assemblages and installations.

The heart of the narrative lies in the reexamination of pivotal historical events, notably the Christian conversion marked by Magellan’s gift of Santo Niño de Cebu to Juana, consort of Rajah Humabon. This act becomes a focal point in de Leon’s dialogue.

De Leon’s work prompts viewers to ponder not only the past but also the contemporary implications of this.