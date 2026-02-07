SAC–SMB Cebu Sports Awards turns 40

IT’S that time of the year again when Cebuano excellence in sports takes center stage.

The Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC), in partnership with San Miguel Brewery (SMB), will hold the ‘Cebu Sports Awards’ on March 8, 2026, honoring the finest athletes, teams, and coaches who made their mark over the past year.

This year’s ceremony carries added weight as the awards celebrate their 40th anniversary, a milestone that highlights four decades of recognizing Cebuano sporting excellence.

Fittingly, the event will be staged at the newly renovated Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu.

For longtime SAC president John Pages, the occasion marks a historic chapter for the local sports community.

“This is a historic moment because we are celebrating 40 years of the awards. It’s also a testament to the enduring partnership between SAC and SMC,” said Pages.

“Apart from recognizing the top athletes, coaches, and personalities of 2025, we will also be honoring past Athletes of the Year and Sportsmen of the Year.”

Around a hundred athletes, coaches, and teams will be cited during the ceremony, including those who excelled in national and international competitions, as well as individuals and groups whose stories and programs created meaningful impact within the Cebuano sports scene.

Looking back at last year’s honorees, table tennis patron and University of Cebu athletic director Jessica Honoridez was named ‘Rico Navarro Sportsman of the Year’.

Meanwhile, the Co-Athletes of the Year awards went to four-time women’s billiards world champion Rubilen Amit and World Boxing Council minimumweight world champion Melvin Jerusalem.

Leading this year’s awards ceremony alongside Pages are Emmanuel Villaruel (vice president), Glendale Rosal (secretary), Caecent No-ot Magsumbol (treasurer), Jingo Quijano (auditor), and Mike Limpag (public relations officer).

SAC members include Edri Aznar, Richel Chavez, Calvin Cordova, Rick Gabuya, Iste Sesante-Leopoldo, Erwin Lirazan, Jun Migallen, Brian Ochoa, Jonas Panerio, Nimrod Quiñones, and Dong Secuya. / Pooled Report