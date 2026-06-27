Safe schools begin with parents

Kestrel Medalle / Junior Journo

SCHOOLS should always be safe spaces where students can learn, grow, and develop without fear of bullying, harassment, discrimination, or violence. However, creating a safe school environment is not solely the responsibility of teachers and school administrators. Parents also play a vital role in shaping their children’s character.

Parents are often called a child’s first teachers, and this role goes far beyond teaching basic skills such as speaking, reading, or writing. They are responsible for instilling values that help children become respectful and responsible members of society.

Children learn by observing the people around them. If parents demonstrate honesty, respect, and compassion in their daily lives, their children are more likely to adopt those same values. On the other hand, if children grow up without proper guidance, they may struggle to distinguish right from wrong and may believe that harmful behavior is acceptable because they see their parents doing the same.

Some parents refuse to correct their children’s behavior, make excuses for their mistakes, or blame others whenever problems arise. As a result, children may grow up believing that their actions have no consequences. A well-known example is that some students who carried out acts of school violence had reportedly experienced years of severe bullying, humiliation, and social isolation. While bullying never justifies violence, these cases show how an unsafe school environment can have devastating consequences.

If schools fail to protect students from bullying and parents fail to teach their children empathy, respect, and kindness, the consequences can affect everyone. A child who is constantly bullied may suffer emotional and psychological harm, while children who bully others may grow up believing that hurting people is acceptable.

A safe school begins at home. When parents teach respect, kindness, empathy, and accountability, they help build a generation that lifts others up instead of tearing them down. The lessons children learn at home shape the way they treat others in school and in society. By working together, parents and schools can create a safe, respectful, and supportive environment where every child has the opportunity to learn and thrive.