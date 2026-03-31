Safe Travels: A Holy Week guide for the journey home-and back

Long before the first light breaks, terminals are already alive. On March 25, 2026, SunStar Cebu reported how the Cebu South Bus Terminal filled with passengers — bags in hand, tickets clutched tightly — all waiting for a ride that leads back home. It’s a sight repeated year after year, showing that Holy Week is a return in more ways than one — not only to provinces and hometowns, but for others, back to the city as routines resume.

This 2026, Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday (March 29) and ends on Easter Sunday (April 5), a sacred stretch in the Christian calendar that reflects on the final days of Jesus Christ’s life — from his arrival in Jerusalem to his crucifixion and resurrection. For many Filipinos, the journey, whether heading home or making their way back, can be physically tiring. Here are some safety and travel tips to help ease the trip.

With temperatures rising and crowds swelling, authorities are reminding travelers to take care of their health. The risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke is real, especially in packed terminals and long queues. Staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and using umbrellas or hats can make a difference. Avoiding alcohol and limiting caffeine intake is also advised, as both can worsen dehydration under extreme heat.