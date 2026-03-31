Safe Travels: A Holy Week guide for the journey home-and back

Long before the first light breaks, terminals are already alive. On March 25, 2026, SunStar Cebu reported how the Cebu South Bus Terminal filled with passengers — bags in hand, tickets clutched tightly — all waiting for a ride that leads back home. It’s a sight repeated year after year, showing that Holy Week is a return in more ways than one — not only to provinces and hometowns, but for others, back to the city as routines resume.
This 2026, Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday (March 29) and ends on Easter Sunday (April 5), a sacred stretch in the Christian calendar that reflects on the final days of Jesus Christ’s life — from his arrival in Jerusalem to his crucifixion and resurrection. For many Filipinos, the journey, whether heading home or making their way back, can be physically tiring. Here are some safety and travel tips to help ease the trip.
With temperatures rising and crowds swelling, authorities are reminding travelers to take care of their health. The risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke is real, especially in packed terminals and long queues. Staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, and using umbrellas or hats can make a difference. Avoiding alcohol and limiting caffeine intake is also advised, as both can worsen dehydration under extreme heat.
Heat, crowds
Holy Week remains one of the busiest travel seasons in the Philippines. Terminals overflow, flights fill up, and highways stretch into long, unmoving lines. The combination of heavy crowds and rising temperatures can quickly turn even the shortest trip into an exhausting one. In these conditions, endurance becomes part of the journey itself — whether you are heading out or finding your way back.
Staying safe behind the wheel
Following recurring reports of road crashes during Holy Week, motorists are reminded to prepare both themselves and their vehicles before setting out. Ensuring that brakes, tires, and engines are in good condition can help prevent breakdowns and reduce the risk of accidents along congested highways.
Equally important is the condition of the driver. Being well-rested is essential, especially for long hours on the road. Authorities strongly caution against drinking alcohol before and during driving, as it significantly impairs judgment and reaction time. Staying focused, avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use, and remaining alert throughout the trip can make a critical difference.
Taking short breaks at regular intervals and drinking clean water can also help manage fatigue and maintain concentration.
Moving with intention
Preparation is key, especially for flights. Checking trip details ahead of time — including schedules and terminal assignments — can prevent unnecessary stress. Arriving early allows travelers to navigate heavier traffic and longer queues more easily. Making use of online services, such as digital check-ins and pre-filled travel forms, can help reduce waiting time and streamline the experience.
For those traveling internationally, completing required documents in advance ensures smoother processing at immigration checkpoints. Packing thoughtfully also matters — keeping essential items such as identification, gadgets and medications within easy reach, while staying mindful of baggage limits and safety regulations.
The meaning of Holy Week travel remains unchanged. The journey itself becomes part of the purpose. Whether heading home, returning to the city, or moving between both, the road leads to rest, reflection and prayer. S