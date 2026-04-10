Safer Cities drive nets 784 on second night

THE number of people apprehended by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) rose to 784 on the second day of the Safer Cities Initiative on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

Arrests spiked on the second night of police operations targeting various ordinance violations under Oplan Bulabog and Oplan Pakigsandurot.

CCPO Director Col. George Ylanan said the intensified campaign aims to strictly enforce all existing city ordinances to maintain public order.

The CCPO reported that the 73 operations resulted in the collection of P205,000 in administrative fines for the City of Cebu.

Of the 784 violators, 197 were minors taken into custody for curfew violations, 151 were caught smoking in public places and 145 were apprehended for public drinking.king.

Police also issued tickets to 106 individuals for roaming shirtless—a violation of the anti-indecency ordinance—while 139 others were penalized for traffic violations.

The remaining cases involved illegal road obstructions (39) and excessive noise from karaoke machines (five individuals) past the 10 p.m. cutoff.

Records show that 219 violators paid fines, while 565 others were issued warnings.

Police officials urged the public to comply with local laws, emphasizing that strict adherence is essential to maintaining a peaceful and disciplined community.

The CCPO apprehended a total of 382 individuals on Wednesday night, April 8, during the first day of the intensified campaign to enforce Cebu City’s local ordinances. / AYB